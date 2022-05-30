Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,006,000.

OTCMKTS LFACU opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

