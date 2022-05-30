GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 17400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

