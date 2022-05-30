Genaro Network (GNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $790,693.00

Genaro Network (GNX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $790,693.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

