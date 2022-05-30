GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $37,404.92 and approximately $16.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00216306 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006266 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

