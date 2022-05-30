GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GBLX opened at $0.03 on Monday. GB Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
GB Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
