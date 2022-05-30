GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GBLX opened at $0.03 on Monday. GB Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

GB Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

