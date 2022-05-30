Gates Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,191,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,223,000. XPO Logistics comprises 2.5% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.81. 24,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,389. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

