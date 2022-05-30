Gates Capital Management Inc. Makes New $78.50 Million Investment in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,156,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,497,000. Zurn Water Solutions comprises 2.2% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 1.78% of Zurn Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $29.22. 43,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $35,853.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zurn Water Solutions (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.