Gas Price Hits $2.98 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $30.18 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00009417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

