Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Michael William Sutton Buys 245,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) Director Michael William Sutton purchased 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,912,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$765,069.20.

CVE GWM traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 212,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,933. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Galway Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

