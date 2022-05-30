Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Michael William Sutton Buys 245,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) Director Michael William Sutton purchased 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,912,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$765,069.20.
CVE GWM traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 212,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,933. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
