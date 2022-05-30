G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in May

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 129,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,136. G6 Materials has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About G6 Materials (Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

