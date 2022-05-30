G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in May

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 129,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,136. G6 Materials has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

