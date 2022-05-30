FYDcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $2,562.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 618,374,200 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

