FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

FutureFuel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 118.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FF opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

