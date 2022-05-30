FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0092

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $100.48 million and $4.55 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,324.12 or 0.99929734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

