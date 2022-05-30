Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €36.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FRE stock opened at €32.18 ($34.23) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($85.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.42.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

