Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,748,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 616,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,605,000 after acquiring an additional 439,624 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.