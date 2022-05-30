Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Resonate Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,748,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,475,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,657,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 190,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after buying an additional 75,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $93.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

