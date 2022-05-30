Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 692 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $175.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.35 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

