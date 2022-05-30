Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $106.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.