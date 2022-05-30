Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.42 and its 200-day moving average is $174.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

