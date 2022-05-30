Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 168.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.11 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.