Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $88.00 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $124.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

