Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 351 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

NYSE GS opened at $328.58 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

