Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

