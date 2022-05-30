Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 169 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $476.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.54 and a 200-day moving average of $558.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.99, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.