Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FELE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.
Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.