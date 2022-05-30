Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.03 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,740. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $977.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

