Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of FLR stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fluor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
