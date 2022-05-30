Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fluor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

