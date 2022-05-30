FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the April 30th total of 175,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 372.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $60,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.17.

FSV stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.95. 6,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService has a twelve month low of $115.33 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

