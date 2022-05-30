FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 135 ($1.70) target price on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.50).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FGP opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.69) on Friday. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.