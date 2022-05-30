First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145,550 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FEI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,766. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

