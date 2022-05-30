First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 66.9% in May

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the April 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $70.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.
