First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stake Decreased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $71.59 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $90.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.