Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

OTCMKTS FFLWF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. Fire & Flower has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

