Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$45.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTT shares. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Finning International alerts:

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total transaction of C$187,418.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,211,093.65. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,924 shares of company stock worth $517,223.

FTT opened at C$33.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$29.79 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.8260125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.