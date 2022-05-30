Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $88,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

FIS traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $105.16. 91,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

