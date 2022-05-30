Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,306. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

