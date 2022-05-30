Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $26,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.75. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,932. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

