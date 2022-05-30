Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Fathom has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $160.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fathom by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fathom by 403.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fathom by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

