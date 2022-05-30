Family Management Corp Sells 6,566 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Family Management Corp cut its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIM traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

