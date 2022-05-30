Family Management Corp Reduces Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Family Management Corp cut its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.77. 3,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,955. The company has a quick ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 72.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $481.56 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $40,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,417.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

