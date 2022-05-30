Family Management Corp Invests $416,000 in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Family Management Corp purchased a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 105.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 128,304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 214.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 234.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,725. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $139,982 and have sold 4,425 shares worth $107,722. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

