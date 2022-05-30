Family Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $96.71. 149,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

