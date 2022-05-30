Family Management Corp Buys 395 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.07. 173,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.66 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

