Factom (FCT) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Factom (FCT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. Factom has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Factom has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.64 or 0.01924781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00430916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 566% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,336,341 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

