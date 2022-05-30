Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Hits $5.50 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $522,191.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 192.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,832.85 or 0.48566598 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00486036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

