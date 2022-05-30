Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. 63,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $14,314,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 230.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $625,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.