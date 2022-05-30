Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is Bares Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Bares Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises 1.8% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $92,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Etsy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,525 shares of company stock worth $21,504,922. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.15. 143,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.67.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

