Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Reduced by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,504,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $159.67. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

