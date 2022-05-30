Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,897.5 days.
OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $$34.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $61.44.
