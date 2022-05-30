Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,897.5 days.

OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $$34.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $61.44.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

