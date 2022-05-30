Etherisc DIP Token Market Cap Reaches $5.53 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $54,245.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,699.23 or 0.99990551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,995,512 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.